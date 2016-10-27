BRIEF-SS&C Technologies posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42

Oct 27 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
* SS&C Technologies reports Q3 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue rose 36.5 percent to $383.3 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc - adjusted revenue for Q3
2016 was $391.9 million
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted
revenue $1,513.4 - $1,522.4 million
* SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted net
income $331.8 - $334.8 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $391.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
