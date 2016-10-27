BRIEF-Ehealth announces results of strategic review process and management appointments

Oct 28 Ehealth Inc :
* Ehealth announces results of strategic review process and
management appointments
* Ehealth inc - new operating structure and executive
management appointments aligned with strategic plan
* Ehealth inc - to expand growth in medicare and small
business group insurance markets
* Has also made several key structural and executive changes
to align its operating structure with its strategic focus
* Ehealth inc - two new group presidents are being announced
* Ehealth inc - david francis will add responsibilities of
chief operations officer to his current responsibilities as
chief financial officer
* Ehealth inc - "plan will require significant investments
that will impact near-term performance"
