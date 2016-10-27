BRIEF-Mckesson corp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

Oct 27 Mckesson Corp

* Mckesson reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and revised fiscal 2017 outlook

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $50 billion versus i/b/e/s view $51.21 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $12.35 to $12.85 excluding items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.94 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $8.95 to $9.80 from continuing operations

* Mckesson corp says distribution solutions revenues were $49.3 billion for quarter, up 3% both on a reported and constant currency basis

* Mckesson corp says board of directors authorized a new $4.0 billion share repurchase program

* Mckesson corp says excluding eis goodwill impairment charge, now expect a full-year adjusted tax rate of approximately 27.5%