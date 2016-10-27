BRIEF-Transforce announces acquisition of North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics

Oct 27 Transforce Inc -
* Transforce announces the acquisition of the North American
truckload operation of XPO logistics
* Acquired business is expected to generate annual revenue
of approximately US$530 million in 2016
* Acquired business is expected to generate annual ebitda, a
non-IFRS measure of approximately US$115 million in 2016
* Acquisition provides company with annual u.s. TL run rate
revenue of nearly US$850 million
* Acquisition is partially financed with transforce's
existing revolving credit facility and a new CA$500 million
acquisition facility
* Co's unit has acquired North American truckload operation
of XPO Logistics, Inc
