BRIEF-On Assignment reports results for third quarter of 2016

Oct 27 On Assignment Inc
* On assignment reports results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.55
* Q3 revenue $629.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $624.6
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* On assignment Inc says leverage ratio was 2.38 to 1 at
september 30, 2016, down from 2.55 to 1 at june 30, 2016
* On assignment inc sees q4 gross margin of 32.6 percent to
32.9 percent
* On assignment inc sees q4 earnings per diluted share of
$0.47 to $0.51
* On assignment inc sees q4 revenues of $608.0 million to
$618.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $622.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
