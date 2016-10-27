BRIEF-Brookfield Business to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental

Oct 27 Brookfield Business Partners Lp
-
* Brookfield Business Partners announces acquisition of
leading Brazilian water distribution, collection and treatment
business
* Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a
70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental
* Transaction provides for an initial purchase price of
US$768 million
* Future payment to seller of up to r$350 million may be
added to purchase price if business achieves certain performance
milestones
* Agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht
Ambiental
* Brookfield Business Partners LP - fi-fgts is expected to
continue to own a 30% interest in business
