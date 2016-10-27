BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings qtrly shr $0.53

Oct 27 Hilltop Holdings Inc

* Hilltop holdings inc. Announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilltop holdings inc qtrly hilltop's net interest margin decreased to 3.65% for q3 of 2016, from 3.77% in q2 of 2016

* Hilltop holdings inc- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share

* Hilltop holdings inc qtrly $99.2 million versus $115.2 million last year

* Hilltop holdings inc - also announced that, for first time , it will now start paying a quarterly dividend