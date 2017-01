Oct 27 First Bancorp

* First Bancorp reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Bancorp - Net interest income amounted to $30.4 million for both Q3 of 2016 and 2015

* First Bancorp - Although termination of FDIC loss share resulted in a charge against earnings Q3, anticipate a positive impact on future earnings