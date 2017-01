Oct 27 Gemalto NV :

* Gemalto third quarter 2016 revenue and 2017 outlook

* Q3 revenue EUR 753 million

* Gemalto - Gemalto's 2017 profit from operations is expected to be between EUR 500 million and EUR 520 million

* Gemalto - for 2016, Gemalto expects to generate a +1.5 percentage point gross margin increase through an acceleration of revenue growth in Q4

* Gemalto - qtrly revenue EUR 753 million