BRIEF-Oceaneering posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Oct 27 Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $549 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oceaneering International Inc - Subsea products backlog at September 30, 2016 was $457 million, compared to our june 30, 2016 backlog of $503 million

* Oceaneering International Inc - have reduced our quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share.

* Oceaneering International - expect subsea products operating margin to further weaken into low single-digit territory

* Oceaneering International Inc- "expect largest decline in profitability, year over year, to occur in Subsea products and ROVs"