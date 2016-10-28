BRIEF-Canadian Spirit Resources announces review of strategic alternatives

Oct 27 Canadian Spirit Resources Inc

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc announces review of strategic alternatives

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - CSRI has engaged Peters & Co Limited to assist in review process

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - strategic alternatives may include addition of capital to further develop potential of assets, sale of company

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - strategic alternatives may also include sale of portion of company's assets, a merger, farm-in or joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: