2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Canadian Spirit Resources announces review of strategic alternatives

Oct 27 Canadian Spirit Resources Inc

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc announces review of strategic alternatives

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - CSRI has engaged Peters & Co Limited to assist in review process

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - strategic alternatives may include addition of capital to further develop potential of assets, sale of company

* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc - strategic alternatives may also include sale of portion of company's assets, a merger, farm-in or joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

