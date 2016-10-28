版本:
BRIEF-SEACOR Holdings posts Q3 loss per share $2.35

Oct 27 SEACOR Holdings Inc

* SEACOR Holdings announces results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $2.35

* SEACOR Holdings Inc qtrly operating revenue $207 million $261.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $212.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

