公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-United Technologies prices offering of senior notes

Oct 27 United Technologies Corp

* United Technologies prices offering of senior notes

* Says priced an offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.500 pct notes due 2019

* Says priced an offering $750 million aggregate principal amount of 1.950 pct notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

