BRIEF-Sussex Bancorpposts Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Oct 27 Sussex Bancorp

* Sussex Bancorp reports a 33.3 pct increase in EPS to $0.28 for the third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

