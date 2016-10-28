版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 08:43 BJT

BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust posts Q3 FFO per share $0.37

Oct 27 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

* First Industrial Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 FFO per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐