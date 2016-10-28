版本:
2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy announces the expiration of the tender offer for its 7.625 pct senior notes due 2021

Oct 27 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy announces the expiration of the tender offer for any and all of its 7.625 pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

