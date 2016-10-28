版本:
BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies posts Q3 adj.loss $0.19/shr

Oct 27 Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum Energy Technologies announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.20

* Q3 revenue $138 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.19 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

