公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy announces closing of CEE private placement for proceeds of $8 mln

Oct 27 Blackbird Energy Inc

* Blackbird Energy Inc announces closing of CEE private placement for proceeds of $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

