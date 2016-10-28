版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 08:25 BJT

BRIEF-Capstar Financial Holdings posts Q3 earnings $0.20/shr

Oct 27 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc

* Capstar FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐