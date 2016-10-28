版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 09:05 BJT

BRIEF-Blackline announces pricing of IPO of 8.60 mln shares at $17/shr

Oct 27 Blackline Safety Corp

* Blackline announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 8.60 million common shares priced at $17.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐