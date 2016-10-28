版本:
BRIEF-Quantenna prices public offering of 6.70 mln common shares at $16.00/shr

Oct 28 Quantenna Communications Inc

* Quantenna Communications Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 6.70 million common shares priced at $16.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

