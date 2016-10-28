版本:
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma prices public offering of 3.9 mln ordinary shares

Oct 28 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance Biopharma announces pricing of public offerings of 3,850,000 ordinary shares and $200 million of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2023

* Pricing of concurrent underwritten public offerings of 3.85 million ordinary shares at price to public of $26/share

* Offering $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

