BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma prices public offering of 3.9 mln ordinary shares

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Theravance Biopharma Inc
* Theravance Biopharma announces pricing of public offerings of 3,850,000 ordinary shares and $200 million of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2023
* Pricing of concurrent underwritten public offerings of 3.85 million ordinary shares at price to public of $26/share
* Offering $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.