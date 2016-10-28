版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 17:06 BJT

BRIEF-Enghouse Systems buys Presence Technology for $17.4 mln

Oct 28 Enghouse Systems Ltd :

* Enghouse Systems acquires Presence Technology

* Deal for $17.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐