2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Huntsman announces third quarter results

Oct 28 Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman announces third quarter results and filing of initial form 10 registration statement for spin-off

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $2.363 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.48 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

