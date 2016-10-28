版本:
2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Banc of California announces sale of commercial equipment finance division and seasoned residential loan pool

Oct 28 Banc of California Inc

* Banc of California announces sale of commercial equipment finance division and seasoned residential loan pool

* Expects transactions to result in gains of approximately $10 million during Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

