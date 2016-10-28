BRIEF-Immunogen quarterly loss $0.51 per share

Oct 28 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen reports financial results for quarter ended September 30 and reviews business highlights

* Quarterly loss per share $0.51

* Quarterly revenue $7.7 million versus $14.9 million

* Immunogen Inc - Expected revenues for six months ending December 31, 2016 now projected to be between $25 million and $30 million

* Immunogen Inc - Net loss for six months ending December 31, 2016 now expected to be between $70 million and $75 million

* Immunogen - Operating expenses in quarter correspondingly include $4.1 million restructuring charge,includes costs related to 17 percent workforce reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: