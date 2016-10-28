BRIEF-Barnes Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

Oct 28 Barnes Group Inc

* Barnes Group Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 sales $312 million versus i/b/e/s view $315.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.48 to $2.53

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.39 to $2.44

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expects 2016 organic revenue growth to be flat for year

* Barnes Group Inc says anticipates capital expenditures of between $45 and $50 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: