版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Penntex Midstream Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Oct 28 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp

* Penntex Midstream Partners, LP reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $22.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $22 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Penntex Midstream Partners LP - Partnership processed an average of 309,000 mmbtu/d during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐