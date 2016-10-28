版本:
BRIEF-PNM Resources Q3 diluted earnings per share $0.68

Oct 28 PNM Resources Inc

* PNM Resources reports third quarter results

* PNM Resources Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.68

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

