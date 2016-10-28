BRIEF-Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Xerox Corp
* Xerox reports third-quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.35
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 to $1.14
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.48
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.14
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion
* Xerox corp says affirms and narrows full year 2016 guidance
* Xerox corp says separation remains on track to complete by year-end
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp qtrly services segment revenue of $2.4 billion was up 1 percent, or down 2 percent on an adjusted constant currency basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox corp says Conduent's stock will trade on new york stock exchange (NYSE) under symbol "CNDT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.