版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon Q2 earnings per share $0.33

Oct 28 Columbus McKinnon Corp :

* Columbus McKinnon reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 sales $151.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $153.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbus McKinnon - "quoting and order activity toward end of quarter was clearly picking up in several regions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐