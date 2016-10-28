BRIEF-Hershey reports Q3 adjusted eps $1.29 excluding items

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Hershey Co -
* Hershey announces third-quarter results
* Hershey announces third-quarter results
* Q3 SHR $1.06
* Q3 sales $2.004 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.99 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey co - outlook for 2016 net sales and earnings per share-diluted updated
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.82 to $3.90 including items
* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 1 percent
* Hershey co - full-year net sales expected to increase around 1%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey co says additionally, company continues to expect fy gross margin to be slightly below last year due primarily to unfavorable sales mix
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hershey co says fy business productivity and cost savings programs are on track
* Hershey co - impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be about 0.75 points on fy net sales
* Hershey - impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates is expected to be about 0.75 points versus previous estimate of around 1 point on fy net sales
* Hershey co - continues to expect fy gross margin to be slightly below last year due primarily to unfavorable sales mix
* Hershey co says in q3 of 2016, china chocolate category retail sales declined about 4.0%
* Hershey co says q3 china gross sales declined in line with expectations due to challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.28 to $4.32 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.