BRIEF-Everbank Financial Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Everbank Financial Corp
* Everbank Financial Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everbank Financial Corp - Net interest income was $190 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of $12 million, or 7 percent, compared to prior quarter
* Everbank Financial Corp- Revenue for Q3 of 2016 was $233 million, an increase of $36 million, or 18 percent from Q2 of 2016
* Q3 revenue view $239.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.