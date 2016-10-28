版本:
BRIEF-Alliance holdings quarterly eps $0.81

Oct 28 Alliance Holdings Gp Lp

* Alliance holdings gp, l.p. Reports strong quarterly financial results; maintains quarterly distribution of $0.55 per unit

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.81

* Qtrly total revenues $552 million versus $566.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

