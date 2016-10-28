BRIEF-Monotype Imaging Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.06

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc
* Monotype announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $52.7 million to $56.7 million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.24
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.09
* Q4 revenue view $54.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $203.5 million to $207.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 to $0.94
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.45
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc- Appointed Scott Landers, Monotype's President and CEO, as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Joseph Hill
* FY 2016 revenue view $205.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.