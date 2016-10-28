BRIEF-Iradimed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Iradimed Corp
* Iradimed Corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $7.7 million versus $8.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.54 to $0.55
* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.03 to $0.04
* Sees Q4 revenue about $6.5 million to $6.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $32.9 million to $33.2 million
* Expects that approximately $13.0 million of 2016 revenue will come from backlog
* For quarter end Sept 30, 2016 revenue from backlog was about $3.4 million
* Company expects that approximately $1.0 million of remaining $2.7 million of backlog will be included in Q4 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.