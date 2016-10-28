版本:
BRIEF-Lexmark reports third quarter results

Oct 28 Lexmark International Inc

* Lexmark reports third quarter results

* Lexmark says qtrly total revenue $843.9 million versus $851.1 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $838.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lexmark says Q3 revenue $844 million versus $851 million in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

