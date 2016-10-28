版本:
BRIEF-New Millennium Iron to sign agreements for completion of Quebec government's financial contribution to Tata Steel Minerals Canada

Oct 28 New Millennium Iron Corp

* New Millennium Iron Corp. announces signing of definitive agreements for completion of Quebec government's financial contribution to Tata Steel Minerals Canada

* New Millennium Iron says transaction, which is expected to close by November 1, 2016, totals $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

