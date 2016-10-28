BRIEF-Green Bancorp Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Oct 28 Green Bancorp Inc

* Green Bancorp reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Green Bancorp says energy loans were reduced by $80.6 million during Q3 2016

* Green Bancorp says $38.9 million in energy loans were transferred to held for sale and are expected to be sold during Q4 2016

* Green Bancorp says net interest income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended September 30, 2016 versus $33.5 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016