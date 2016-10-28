版本:
BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.10

Oct 28 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $300,000

* Q3 revenue view $117,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

