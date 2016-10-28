版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-BMO financial group announces executive appointments

Oct 28 Bank Of Montreal

* BMO financial group announces executive appointments

* Bank of Montreal says Darryl White is appointed Chief Operating Officer, BMO financial group

* Says Frank Techar is appointed vice-chair, BMO financial group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

