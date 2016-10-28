版本:
BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q3 core FFO per share $0.21

Oct 28 Independence Realty Trust Inc :

* Independence realty trust announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 core FFO per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.77 - $0.79

* Sees 2016 same store NOI growth of 4.5% to 5.5%, driven by revenue growth of 4% to 5%

* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

