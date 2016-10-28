BRIEF-Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Goodyear reports third quarter results for 2016, revises 2016 outlook
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17
* Q3 earnings per share $1.19
* Q3 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.97 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company confirms 2020 targets and capital allocation plan
* Goodyear tire & rubber co sees full-year 2016 total segment operating income to be between $2 billion and $2.025 billion
* Goodyear tire & rubber co qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 42 million, flat with 2015 after adjusting for deconsolidation of Venezuela at end of 2015
* Goodyear says dissolution of global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries negatively impacted volumes by 0.1 million units and sales by $11 million in Q3
* Goodyear says deconsolidation of Venezuela negatively impacted volumes by 0.4 million units, sales by $155 million and segment operating income by $39 million in quarter
* Co says "our revised 2016 outlook reflects recent volatility impacting our u.s. Commercial truck tire business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.