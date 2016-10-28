BRIEF-Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$1.18

Oct 28 Imperial Oil Ltd

* Imperial earns $1 billion in third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$1.18

* Imperial Oil Ltd - sale of company-owned retail sites is progressing as planned

* Qtrly gross oil-equivalent production was 393,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day compared to same period in 2015

* Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput was 407,000 barrels per day, an increase of 17,000 barrels per day compared to same quarter of 2015

* Imperial Oil Ltd - Qtrly syncrude production averaged 85,000 barrels per day (Imperial's share), up 26,000 barrels per day from same quarter of 2015

* Upstream recorded a net loss in q3 of $26 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million

* Imperial Oil - performing assessment of its major long-lived assets most at risk for potential impairment, similar to exercise undertaken in late 2015

* Results in Q3 of 2016 mainly reflect impact of higher syncrude volumes of about $90 million and lower operating expenses

* Imperial Oil- will complete asset recoverability assessment, analyze its conclusions in connection with preparation and review of year-end financials for 10-k

* Imperial Oil - if price range of first 9 months of 2016 persist for remainder of year, some quantities of oil will not qualify as proved reserves at year-end

* Imperial Oil Ltd - earnings in quarter included a gain of $716 million ($0.84 per-share) from sale of retail sites