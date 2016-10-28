版本:
BRIEF-CTS Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

Oct 28 CTS Corp :

* CTS announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $99.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $390 million to $400 million

* FY2016 revenue view $395.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

