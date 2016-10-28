BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.63

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp
* ExxonMobil earns $2.7 billion in third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Quarterly upstream earnings were $620 million in Q3 of 2016, down $738 million from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.2 million barrels per day, down 120,000 barrels per day.
* Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.2 billion, down $804 million from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day, with liquids down 5.1 percent and natural gas up 0.8 percent
* Quarterly natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic feet per day, up 77 million cubic feet per day from 2015
* Q3 2016 earnings of $2.7 billion decreased $1.6 billion, or 38 percent, from Q3 of 2015
* Q3 total revenue and other income $58,677 million versus. $67,344 million year-ago
* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $56 million lower than Q3 of 2015
* Q3 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $4.2 billion, down 45 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales was $6.3 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $1 billion
* Q3 oil-equivalent production 3,811 koebd versus. 3,918 koebd last year
* Q3 worldwide refinery throughput 4,365 kbd versus. 4,457 kbd last year
* "While the operating environment remains challenging, company continues to focus on capturing efficiencies, advancing strategic investments"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
