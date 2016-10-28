版本:
BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.15

Oct 28 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc :

* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Taxable equivalent net interest income improved to $19.5 million in q3 of 2016 from $19.3 million in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

