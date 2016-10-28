版本:
BRIEF-Provident Financial Services posts Q3 EPS of $0.36

Oct 28 Provident Financial Services Inc

* Provident financial services, inc. Announces third quarter earnings and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased $2.4 million to $65.0 million, from $62.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

