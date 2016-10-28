版本:
BRIEF-Donegal Group posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.18

Oct 28 Donegal Group Inc

* Donegal Group announces results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Says net premiums written increased 8.2 pct to $171.9 million for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

