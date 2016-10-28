版本:
BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.05

Oct 28 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue rose 2.1 percent to $211.8 million

* AUM increased 3.8% to $24.6 billion at September 30, 2016 compared to $23.7 billion at september 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

